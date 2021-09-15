Richard J. Berman Sells 25,000 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Richard J. Berman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CYRX traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $64.41. 153,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,155. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $57.55. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 199.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Cryoport by 22.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

