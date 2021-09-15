Richard Tong Sells 2,500 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $246,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Tong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $233,025.00.

NV5 Global stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.87. The company had a trading volume of 52,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,674. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.60.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

