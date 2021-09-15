Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Short Interest Down 73.6% in August

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 73.6% from the August 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RIGMF stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.05. 38,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,383. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.05. Ridgestone Mining has a twelve month low of 0.04 and a twelve month high of 0.18.

Ridgestone Mining Company Profile

Ridgestone Mining Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration of precious and base metals deposits in the United States and Mexico. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cimarron Gold Property that consists of 13 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 74.41 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada, the United States; and holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Gold-Copper project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

