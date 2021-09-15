Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Now Covered by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Equities research analysts at Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTMVY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

