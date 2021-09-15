Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 613.50 ($8.02).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 589 ($7.70) to GBX 601 ($7.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 736 ($9.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 767.80 ($10.03). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 696.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 637.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

