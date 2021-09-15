Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTMVY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of RTMVY stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

