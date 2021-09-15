Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the August 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RTMVY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. 44,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTMVY. Berenberg Bank raised Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Liberum Capital began coverage on Rightmove in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rightmove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

