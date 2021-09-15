Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,910 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 6,910 ($90.28) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 5,600 ($73.16) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,770 ($101.52) to GBX 7,210 ($94.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,986.15 ($78.21).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,205 ($68.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £84.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,724.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,874.34.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

