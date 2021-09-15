Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,012 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $73.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.