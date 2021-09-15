RioDeFi Market Cap Reaches $17.03 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $17.03 million and $21.36 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00064829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00147031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.47 or 0.00852864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00046838 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RFUEL is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 288,500,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

