Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Capitalization of $11.59 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $11.59 million and $43,161.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00121576 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00026382 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000172 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

