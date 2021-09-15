River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,000 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of nVent Electric worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2,941.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,897 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $39,756,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after buying an additional 1,285,724 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $32,638,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,670,000 after buying an additional 1,156,428 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

NYSE NVT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,864. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 135.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.98.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

