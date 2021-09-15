River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 64,080 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 4.19% of SP Plus worth $29,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SP Plus by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SP Plus by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SP Plus by 38.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SP Plus by 74.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

SP opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $729.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

