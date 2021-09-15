River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Carlisle Companies worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 134.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $20,605,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after acquiring an additional 389,261 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSL traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.53. 224,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,447. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $215.41.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

