River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 13,044 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,044 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX opened at $154.18 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $160.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DGX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

