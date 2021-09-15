River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 15,312 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 66.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

