River Road Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,657 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 107.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Liberty Global by 175.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

LBTYK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,621. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

