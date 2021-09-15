RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 276.5% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RMI opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

