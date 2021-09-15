Robert E. Price Sells 2,138 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 2,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $173,691.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert E. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $825,900.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Robert E. Price sold 2,446 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $215,468.14.

Shares of PSMT stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $81.56. The stock had a trading volume of 117,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 106,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 438.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

