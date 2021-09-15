Robert W. Baird Boosts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $215.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.93% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $149.38 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $157.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.72 and a 200-day moving average of $108.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

