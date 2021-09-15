Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $82.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.43. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,102 shares of company stock valued at $50,131,982.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

