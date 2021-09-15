Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,336 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $317.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $221.60 and a twelve month high of $323.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.31 and its 200 day moving average is $307.96.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

