Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 14,618 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after buying an additional 1,360,774 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,215,000 after buying an additional 495,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after buying an additional 423,085 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 769,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,743,000 after buying an additional 288,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,691,000 after buying an additional 258,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

TRV stock opened at $156.35 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

