Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 195,843 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 14,904.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 195,843 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Continental Resources worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 36.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.49. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $41.01.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.26 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.81.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

