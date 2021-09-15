Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 20,701 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,701 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 490.0% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 255.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $116.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.28. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

