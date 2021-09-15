Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,421 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,016 shares of company stock valued at $75,389,690 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $337.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.03. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of -75.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.