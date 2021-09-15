Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 45,719 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 149.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,719 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,064,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period.

SHY stock opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

