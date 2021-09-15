Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 69,142 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,142 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.62 and a twelve month high of $51.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $50.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

