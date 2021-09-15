Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 7,847 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,896,000 after purchasing an additional 49,396 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 63,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $109.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $75.08 and a one year high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

