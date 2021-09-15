Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 8,738 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $157.61 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $162.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.76 and its 200 day moving average is $137.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.