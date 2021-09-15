Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $205.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.55. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $207.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

