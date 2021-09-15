Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 116,231.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,971 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.21% of United Community Banks worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 289.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. Blalock purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at $873,352.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

