Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,566 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,596 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 148.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.