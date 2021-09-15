Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,789 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

