Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,070 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,648,000.

Shares of ITA opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.18. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

