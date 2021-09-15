Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 11,081 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 473.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,262,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299,065 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,875,000 after purchasing an additional 785,040 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,339,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,295,000 after purchasing an additional 301,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.