Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 397.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,044,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,329,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,113,000 after purchasing an additional 90,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,330,000 after buying an additional 81,222 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTAS stock opened at $396.11 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $307.65 and a 52 week high of $409.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.44.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

