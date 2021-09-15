Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.69% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 141,331 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 856,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 106,212 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,076,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,880,000 after buying an additional 549,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 24,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.