Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,017 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Owl Rock Capital worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 440,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 66,940 shares in the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $8,166,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 330,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 105,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCC stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

