Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $185.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.23.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

