Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,131 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $728,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 268,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 159,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,375,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

