Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 478.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,171 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 40,670 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,078,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.76. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

