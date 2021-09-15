Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $6.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 632.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418,139 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,614,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,937,000 after purchasing an additional 287,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,881,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,298,000 after purchasing an additional 254,152 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

