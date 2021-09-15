Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $6.79 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Cboe Global Markets worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $19,975,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.4% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 846,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,572,000 after purchasing an additional 216,845 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.