Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $6.92 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $317.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.96. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $221.60 and a 12 month high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

