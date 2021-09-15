Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $7.09 Million Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYY. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,571.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 82,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $109.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.09 and its 200-day moving average is $102.22. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $74.42 and a 1-year high of $113.09.

