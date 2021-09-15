Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

SKYY opened at $109.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.22. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $74.42 and a twelve month high of $113.09.

