Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $7.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,366.7% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 66.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VAW opened at $181.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.51. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

