Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 175.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after buying an additional 506,598 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,964,000. OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 722,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,078,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,992,000 after buying an additional 344,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.29. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.