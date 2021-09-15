Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $7.68 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 83,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.